Steve Bostrom: Have You Not Read?

Leaping to today, Barna tells us fewer than half of American adults can name the four Gospels. Twelve percent of adults believe that Joan of Arc was Noah's wife. Over 50 percent of graduating high school seniors think Sodom and Gomorrah were married. Sixty percent of Americans can't name five of the Ten Commandments.” Not surprisingly, in 2016, only 16% of Americans believed Scripture is a reliable guide for establishing morality.

Many find exposure to the Bible more and more limited. What will they do?

Perhaps, like Augustine, they will “Take up and read” the Bible and be found by Christ and find Christ. Perhaps somewhere, they’ll read a Scripture that the Holy Spirit will make come alive – giving them a hunger and a thirst to know God as he has revealed himself.

What about we who claim to follow Jesus? Have we read the Scriptures?

According to Barna: “Nearly six in ten adults believe the Bible has transformed their lives. But, many Christians cannot identify more than two or three of the twelve disciples.”

Why give Scripture such weight?