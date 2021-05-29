Steve Bostrom: Glory!

In Psalm 8, David records that we humans have been “crowned with glory and honor.” God put everything under our rule.

Thus ennobled, how do we respond to our Creator? Do we recognize him even more clearly?

Consider as our representative the smartest guy in the class, a “lawyer” (“nomikos” – “one learned in the law” – more learned than most scribes).

Lk 10:25 “A ‘lawyer’ stood up and put (Jesus) to the test, saying, ‘Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?’ 26And He said to him, ‘What is written in the Law? How does it read to you?’ 27And he answered, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR STRENGTH, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND; AND YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’ 28And He said to him, ‘You have answered correctly; DO THIS AND YOU WILL LIVE.’ 29But wishing to justify himself, he said to Jesus, ‘And who is my neighbor?’”

Testing Jesus

Our representative’s first approaches Jesus is to “test” him. “Ekpeirazó” is defined as: "to ‘hyper-test,’ going to improper measures, pushing the one tested beyond reasonable limits.” Is the lawyer a bully attempting to “school” Jesus?