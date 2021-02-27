Steve Bostrom: Fulfilling life's ultimate quest

Our forbearers knew. Belgic Confession (1561) Article 13: The Doctrine of God’s Providence: “We believe that this good God, after creating all things, did not abandon them to chance or fortune but leads and governs them according to his holy will, in such a way that nothing happens in this world without God’s orderly arrangement…nothing can happen to us by chance but only by the arrangement of our gracious heavenly Father, who watches over us with fatherly care, sustaining all creatures under his lordship, so that not one of the hairs on our heads (for they are all numbered) nor even a little bird can fall to the ground without the will of our Father…God holds in check the devils and all our enemies, who cannot hurt us without divine permission and will.”