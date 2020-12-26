Steve Bostrom: Fire in my bones and Christmas

God’s provisions

Here is more dialogue from Reed’s play between Tolkien and Lewis when the Inklings had another name. “TOLKIEN: We've got up a bit of a club, quite informal really. Weekly meetings in my study, Tuesdays. The Kolbitar. / LEWIS: Coal... Bittar? / TOLKIEN: "Coal biter." / LEWIS: As in, chewing on... / TOLKIEN: On coal. The image is this: men in a vast Northern waste, gathered in some shelter, recounting ancient tales. Outside, snow and ice, perilous sea-cliffs plunging straight down into near-frozen waters. They draw close to the story-teller, close to the warmth of the fire. So close they appear to, well... WARNIE (C.S. Lewis’ brother): To chew the coals. / TOLKIEN: Eating fire, taking it in. Stoking the deep places, the heart – linguistically, very close to hearth – where the embers of language burn red, spark the soul, kindle fire, flame into... Into what? / LEWIS: Literature, I suppose? / TOLKIEN: Yes! And something more. / LEWIS: Poetry. / TOLKIEN: Something beyond language” (Ibid.).