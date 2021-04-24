Steve Bostrom: Early happy Mother’s Day!

In 1969, Elisabeth married Addison Leitch (1908-1973), theology professor.

Years after cancer took Leitch, Lars Gren proposed to her in 1977.

Elisabeth tells how she humbly reconsidered her “No” to Lars. “God was saying to me: ‘You have not asked Me one thing about this. You made up your mind to be single.’ I got down on my knees and repented: ‘Lord, I want to do what You want me to do.’ I then opened my Bible. Astonishingly — well, before I tell you that, I was constantly comparing Jim, Addison and Lars — I was making odious comparisons -- my open Bible read (1 Corinthians 12:4): ‘Men have different gifts, but the same Lord accomplishes His purposes through them all.’”

Married several months later, the Grens worked and traveled together. From 1988-2001, Elisabeth opened her daily radio program, “Gateway to Joy,” with: "'You are loved with an everlasting love,' -- that's what the Bible says -- 'and underneath are the everlasting arms.' This is your friend, Elisabeth Elliot ..."

Edith and Elisabeth, two remarkable women/mothers who bore life and chose life. Thanks be to God – they “raised” us.

