Steve Bostrom: Astonished at the 'I Am'

A former Muslim, now a follower of Jesus, revealed to my friend, David, that her favorite Narnia volume by C. S. Lewis is “The Horse and his Boy.”
David wrote: “She gets teary when Shasta (the distressed young hero) complains about all his troubles and Aslan (the Christ-figure) explains, ‘I was the lion who chased your horse. I was the cat who comforted you in the tomb. I was the one who made sure your boat got ashore when you were a newborn baby.’ She felt that Christ had been in her life all the time, but she was just now recognizing His presence and providence.
Aha, even seasoned followers of Jesus identify. The steady merciful/peaceful/loving presence of the holy “I Am” in our tumultuous lives amazes us.
But, surprisingly, he can be startled too. Six times astounded Jesus asked otherwise well-read, elite religious leaders: “Did you never read?!”
Likewise, consider Mt 22:29ff. In speaking to the religious elite, “Jesus said to them, ‘You are mistaken, not understanding the Scriptures nor the power of God. 30For in the resurrection they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are like angels in heaven. 31But regarding the resurrection of the dead, have you not read what was spoken to you by God (hear his astonishment – religious leaders not knowing what God spoke - to them!): 32 ‘I AM THE GOD OF ABRAHAM, AND THE GOD OF ISAAC, AND THE GOD OF JACOB?’ He is not the God of the dead but of the living.’ 33When the crowds (now the common folk are amazed) heard [this], they were ‘astonished’ (‘ekpléssó’) at His teaching.”
Of many themes in this passage, let’s focus on the crowd’s response: “They were astonished.”
“Astonishment”
Our English word comes from “a” – “not” + “ston” - “to stand.” “Astonishment” literally knocks us off our feet. The Greek, “ekpléssó,” used 13x in the NT, combines – “ek” - "wholly out," intensifying “plḗssō,” "to strike.” It means "to be left ‘at a loss’ after witnessing the incredible.”
Friend, this series is about reading Scripture well. Let’s do our homework and read the “ekpléssó” texts. Will they awaken our astonishment too?
As powerful as “ekpléssó” (“astonished” below) is, sometimes we find with “ekpléssó” magnifying adverbs or “ekpléssó” in close proximity with other words of amazement (in bold below). With Jesus, sometimes “astonishment” is not enough! Let’s dive in.
Astonished at his teaching and miracles
Luke 2:46 (His parents) “found (young Jesus) in the temple, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions. 47All who heard him were “amazed” (“existēmi”) at his understanding and his answers. 48When his parents saw him, they were “astonished.”
Mark 1:21 (also Luke 4:32): Early in his public ministry, Jesus “entered the synagogue and was teaching. 22They (his townspeople) were “astonished” at his teaching, for he taught them as one who had authority, and not as the scribes. 23And immediately there was in their synagogue a man with an unclean spirit. And he cried out, 24“What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are—the Holy One of God.” 25But Jesus rebuked him, saying, “Be silent, and come out of him!” 26And the unclean spirit, convulsing him and crying out with a loud voice, came out of him. 27And they were all “amazed,” (“thambeó”) so that they questioned among themselves, saying, “What is this? A new teaching with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him.”
Matthew 7:28 “When Jesus finished these sayings(The Sermon on the Mount), the crowds were “astonished” at his teaching, 29for he was teaching them as one who had authority, and not as their scribes.” Friend, please read Mt. 5:3- 7:27!
Matthew 13:54 (also Mk 6:2ff) “Coming to his hometown he taught them in their synagogue, so that they were “astonished,” and said, ‘Where did this man get this wisdom and these mighty works?’”
Mark 7:35 (The deaf man’s) “ears were opened, his tongue was released, and he spoke plainly. 37They were “astonished” beyond measure, saying, Jesus ‘has done all things well. He even makes the deaf hear and the mute speak.’”
Luke 9:42”While (a father’s demon possessed son) was coming, the demon threw him to the ground and convulsed him. But Jesus rebuked the unclean spirit and healed the boy, and gave him back to his father. 43And all were “astonished” at the majesty of God…they were all “marveling” (“thaumazó”).
Matthew 19:23 (also, Mark 10:23ff) “Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Truly, I say to you, only with difficulty will a rich person enter the kingdom of heaven. 24Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.’ 25When the disciples heard this, they were greatly “astonished,” saying, “Who then can be saved?” 26But Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
Mark 11: 17 “He was teaching them… ‘Is it not written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer for all the nations’? But you have made it a den of robbers.’ 18And the chief priests and the scribes heard it and were seeking a way to destroy him, for they feared him, because all the crowd was “astonished” at his teaching.”
Astonishment confirming unbelief or belief
Unbelief: his own hometown people were “astonished” (Matthew 13:54, above) and (Matthew 13:57) “took offense at (Jesus).” To them he was literally “incredible” – “unbelievable.”
Belief: Acts 13:12 is the one time “ekpléssó” is not used in Gospels: “The proconsul (an overseer of a Roman province) believed, when he saw what had occurred, for he was astonished at the teaching of the Lord.”
Your response
Friend, we’ve done our homework. To what conclusions does the data lead you?
Christian, and those yet to follow Christ, has Jesus astonished you? With Jesus, most Pharisees indulged false distances – superficial or deep-seated prejudices. Let’s not let those come between us and him.
Let’s repent. Jesus, show us yourself.
Friend, when he knocks you off your feet, will you take offense? Instead, again and again, dare to draw near and continue to be astonished at the “I AM.”
Note 1: Beginning in 1956, C.S. Lewis’ seven Narnia tales have sold over 100 million copies in 47 languages. “The Horse and His Boy” was the fifth to be published. Shasta, the main character, with the talking horse, Bree, escapes from his abusive master, Anradin. At the end of the novel, Shasta discovers his own true identity - he is actually Prince Cor of Archenland. Aslan, the Great Lion, is the Christ-figure. Have you not read?
Note 2: In regard to Muslims becoming followers of Jesus, a film, "Sheep Among Wolves Volume II" (July 7, 2019), tells the story of the "fastest-growing church" in the world, a persecuted underground, "Iranian awakening" that “owns no property, no buildings, has no central leadership, and is predominantly led by women." Astonished?
Note 3: Luke 2:47 - Existēmi (used 17x in the NT – six times with Jesus) – literally: “I remove from a standing position.”
Note 4: Mark 1:27 - Thambeó (used 3x in the NT – all with Jesus) – “I amaze;” passive: “I am amazed” (almost terrified).
Note 5: Luke 9:43 – Thaumazó - ‘awestruck,’ ‘dumbfounded,’ ‘astonished,’ ‘knocked off their feet’). Thirty-one times (!) the writers of the four Gospels use this word to describe how people respond to Jesus. See my 10/22/16 column, “Dazed by His Wit.” Jesus is amazed (!) at belief (Mt 8:10, Lk 7:9 – by a Gentile!) and unbelief (Mk 6:6 - by his relatives and townsfolk).
Note 6: These six columns of mine (12/28/19, 1/25/20, 2/29/20, 5/23/20, 5/29/21) feature Scriptures where astonished Jesus asked elite leaders: “Did you never read?” They remained in their own shallow/selfish/Godless comfort zones. These “experts” needed to connect what they had read in Scripture with life. Instead of repenting, the totalitarian elite sought to put to death the popular, truth-telling, miracle performing Jesus. He exposed their superficiality, ignorance, misunderstanding and pride. So, they hated him and sought, successfully, to put him to death.
