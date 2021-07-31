Steve Bostrom: Astonished at the 'I Am'

Of many themes in this passage, let’s focus on the crowd’s response: “They were astonished.”

“Astonishment”

Our English word comes from “a” – “not” + “ston” - “to stand.” “Astonishment” literally knocks us off our feet. The Greek, “ekpléssó,” used 13x in the NT, combines – “ek” - "wholly out," intensifying “plḗssō,” "to strike.” It means "to be left ‘at a loss’ after witnessing the incredible.”

Friend, this series is about reading Scripture well. Let’s do our homework and read the “ekpléssó” texts. Will they awaken our astonishment too?

As powerful as “ekpléssó” (“astonished” below) is, sometimes we find with “ekpléssó” magnifying adverbs or “ekpléssó” in close proximity with other words of amazement (in bold below). With Jesus, sometimes “astonishment” is not enough! Let’s dive in.

Astonished at his teaching and miracles

Luke 2:46 (His parents) “found (young Jesus) in the temple, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions. 47All who heard him were “amazed” (“existēmi”) at his understanding and his answers. 48When his parents saw him, they were “astonished.”