Steve Bostrom: A stolen heart or a healed heart

He was a man of action

He was a manipulator

2 Samuel 15:1 “After this Absalom got himself a chariot and horses, and fifty men to run before him. 2Absalom used to rise early and stand beside the way of the gate. When any man had a dispute to come before the king for judgment, Absalom would call to him and say, ‘From what city are you?’ And when he said, ‘Your servant is of such and such a tribe in Israel,’ 3Absalom would say to him, ‘See, your claims are good and right, but there is no man designated by the king to hear you.’ 4Then Absalom would say, ‘Oh that I were judge in the land! Then every man with a dispute or cause might come to me, and I would give him justice.’ 5Whenever a man came near to pay homage to him, he would put out his hand and take hold of him and kiss him. 6Thus Absalom did to all of Israel who came to the king for judgment.”