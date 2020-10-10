Steve Bostrom: A stolen heart or a healed heart

I stopped dead in my tracks when I read: “So Absalom ‘stole’ the hearts of the men of Israel” (2 Samuel 15:6).
Significantly, “stole” is the Hebrew word used in the Ten Commandments: “You shall not ‘steal.’”
Stealing typically means robbing money/goods, perpetuating unjust business/tax practices, even kidnapping/sex-trafficking. But, here, Scripture reminds us our hearts can be stolen.
Proverbs 4:23: “Above all else(!), guard your heart, for it is the well-spring of life.”
Nevertheless, many allowed their hearts to be stolen by Absalom: grand-theft-larceny!
How did he do it?
He was handsome
2 Samuel 14:25 “In all Israel there was no one so much to be praised for his handsome appearance as Absalom. There was no blemish in him. 26He cut (his) hair” (annually). Oiled and perhaps with shimmering gold dust added, it weighed about five pounds!
The 1969 album, “Hair” sang: “Darlin', give me a head with hair, long beautiful hair, shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen…
We can give our hearts to elite/beautiful people - assuming external beauty brings with it internal beauty. Charismatic narcissists like Absalom may especially deceive us.
He was a man of action
When Absalom’s half-brother, Amnon, raped Absalom’s sister, Tamar, Absalom had her come to live in his home. Two years later, in a moment of planned treachery, Absalom had Amnon executed (2 Samuel 13).
We can give our hearts to powerful people who get “justice” done – even when they take the law into their own hands.
He was a manipulator
As King David’s third son, Absalom would not be king. But, through his sense of entitlement, he appealed to the vulnerable and exercised persuasive authority.
2 Samuel 15:1 “After this Absalom got himself a chariot and horses, and fifty men to run before him. 2Absalom used to rise early and stand beside the way of the gate. When any man had a dispute to come before the king for judgment, Absalom would call to him and say, ‘From what city are you?’ And when he said, ‘Your servant is of such and such a tribe in Israel,’ 3Absalom would say to him, ‘See, your claims are good and right, but there is no man designated by the king to hear you.’ 4Then Absalom would say, ‘Oh that I were judge in the land! Then every man with a dispute or cause might come to me, and I would give him justice.’ 5Whenever a man came near to pay homage to him, he would put out his hand and take hold of him and kiss him. 6Thus Absalom did to all of Israel who came to the king for judgment.”
The next sentence stopped me: “So Absalom stole the hearts of the men of Israel.”
Somehow, we can give our hearts to manipulators who love control. We excuse them. “His Dad’s a good man. And, after all, Absalom’s name means ‘father of peace.’”
The inevitable unmasking of an abuser
Four years later, as Absalom’s coup prevailed, his father, the king, the warrior, David, fled, weeping – and some bolted with him.
With David removed, we see more of Absalom’s wicked heart. Proverbs 26:26 “Though his hatred be covered with deception, the wickedness (of the one who hates) will be exposed in the assembly.”
Like those who spray paint graffiti on family tombstones/community monuments, toppling them over, Absalom violated the commandment: “Honor your father and mother” (Exodus 20:12).
Like those who indulge in pornography/sexual immorality, Absalom coerced intercourse with his father’s concubines. 2 Samuel 16:22 “They pitched a tent for Absalom on the roof. Absalom went in to his father’s concubines in the sight of all Israel.”
Like those deceived by their own pride, Absalom focused on building his own kingdom, not God’s. 2 Samuel 18:18 “Absalom set up for himself the pillar in the King’s Valley.”
Who will stop abusers like Absalom?
Absalom’s demise
Eventually, David’s forces regained the upper hand.
But, who was behind that?
Absalom’s unusual death points not to chance, but to God at work.
During battle, 2 Samuel 18:9 “Absalom’s mule went under the thick branches of a great oak, and his head caught fast in the oak, and he was suspended between heaven and earth, while the mule went on…15Ten young men surrounded Absalom and struck him and killed him.” Ironic/providential, snared by his own hair.
Instead of burying him at his pillar/monument, they took him, 2 Sam 18:18: “threw him into a great pit in the forest and raised over him a very great heap of stones.”
Three takeaways
First, realize God’s justice prevails. Friend, are you ready to meet holy God?
Secondly, resist Absaloms. Jewish fathers brought rebellious sons to Absalom’s Monument. Why? - to throw stones at it. By the twentieth century, stones nearly covered it!
However, will throwing stones inhibit a growing army of Absaloms?
And, who prevents former-victims-who-gain-power from becoming ongoing-abusers?
Who/what changes our hearts?
Third, imagine Jesus walking through the Kidron Valley on his way to the Garden of Gethsemane. If was a moon-lit night, Absalom’s Monument would have glistened.
For Jesus, that sight probably highlighted Deuteronomy 21:22 “If a man has committed a crime punishable by death and is put to death, and you hang him on a tree, 23his body shall not remain all night on the tree… for a hanged man is cursed by God.”
Contra-Absalom’s providential-but-apparently-haphazard-cursed-tree-entanglement, Jesus purposefully embraced his cursed-tree, the cross. Honoring Father-God, Almighty-Christ laid aside his power. There, as God judged sin, in love, the Innocent gave himself for the guilty.
Christian, he hijacked your curse. God could have stolen your heart from Satan. But, God is no thief. Instead, Christian, the Wounded/Healer was glad he had all your debt to pay. He bought/healed your heart with his priceless blood.
1 Peter 2:24 “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.”
Christian, healed/cured by Jesus’ heart-changing, redeeming-love, die to sin and live to righteousness.
Amen.
Steve Bostrom is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America. To contact him, email: stevebostrom@gmail.com.
