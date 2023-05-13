When my father was in his mid-70s, he remarked, “I go to too damn many funerals.”

I am now in my mid-70s and concur.

Of course, going to funerals is part and parcel of ministry, so I have said goodbye to many people over the years.

I knew most people I have said goodbye to — family, friends, and parishioners. But there is another group, too: those people who have shaped, formed and mentored me through their writings, such as Henri Nouwen, William Sloan Coffin, Eugene Peterson, Marcus Borg, Phyllis Trible, and Rabbi Harold Kushner.

They have “gone to glory,” as a dear friend of mine puts it. Kushner died April 27 at the age of 88.

I will miss my literary mentor, but I have his printed words to continue my journey with him.

Kushner wrote over a dozen books about faith, personal growth and ethics. His writings have been helpful to millions, including me, for which I am deeply grateful. A couple of years after seminary, I met Kushner in his first book, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People.”

His world was turned upside down in 1977 when his son was diagnosed with progeria, a rare genetic disease that causes rapid aging and early death. The book deals with the unresolved question all of us want answered. Why would a loving God allow bad things to happen to good people? When bad things happen to bad people, that seems reasonable.

But when bad things happen to good people, that seems unjust. That begs the question, if God is all powerful, why is there so much suffering in the world? His book is something of a modern version of Job.

Kushner encountered what all pastors face in the late-night call. Early in his ministry, a young woman died tragically. Kushner called on the family, not knowing what words would ease their pain.

“I anticipated anger, shock, grief, but I didn’t expect to hear the first words they said to me: ‘You know, Rabbi, we didn’t fast last Yom Kippur.’”

What kind of God, he wondered, would strike down a talented young woman because a parent did not fast on a holy day?

But if God is not the source when good people suffer, who or what is? Bad things happen because of chance, natural processes and people's actions. Instead of blaming ourselves or others for suffering or assuming God is punishing us for our sins, he reframed the question: How do we show compassion, empathy and kindness when bad things happen?

Kushner taught me that God offers us minimum protection but maximum support. Instead of spinning our wheels wishing there was protection from life’s painful experiences, we need to be part of God’s support system when suffering occurs.

Another helpful book for me has been "When Everything You Ever Wanted Isn't Enough." It deals with why so many people feel empty and dissatisfied with their lives even when they seem to be successful. It reminded me of the biblical book of Ecclesiastes. In "Living a Life That Matters," Kushner deals with living a meaningful and purposeful life.

He reminds us that life is not defined by fame or fortune but by our ability to have a positive impact on the world and others. Looking back on his life as a husband, father and pastor, he wrote "Nine Essential Things I Have Learned About Life." He talks about the importance of self-esteem, the value of listening to others, the power of faith and hope, the need for compassion and forgiveness and the significance of living in the present moment.

My favorite Kushner book is “The Lord Is My Shepherd.” In just a few words, the poem “conveys the distilled wisdom of generations, offering us a way of seeing the world that renders it less frightening, teaching us to deal with the loss of people we love and with conflict with people who don't like us or who treat us badly. It shows us how to recognize the presence of God at times and in places where we might think God was absent or when we might be so distracted by our own concerns that we would overlook God's presence.

"It has the power to teach us to think differently and, as a result, to act differently.” His advice reminds me of the great Lutheran theologian Gustav Aulen, who pointed out that God does not will everything that happens, but in everything that happens, God has a will for us. Our task, Kushner would agree, is to discover God’s will for us in the suffering and pain of the world.

To the “why” question, Kushner gives an answer that will not satisfy everyone. God operates within the laws of nature he created. Some readers will find that off-putting because it questions whether God is all powerful. Despite whether someone agrees or disagrees with his thoughts about God’s omnipotence, everyone can admire his practical wisdom and compassion for hurting people. Millions have. Maybe you also. I certainly have.

Well done, good and faithful mentor.