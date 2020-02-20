Steep Canyon Rangers coming to Helena Civic Center
Steep Canyon Rangers coming to Helena Civic Center

Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers is performing at the Helena Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 22. 

 Provided photo

The Grammy-winning sextet Steep Canyon Rangers performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Helena Civic Center.

The Asheville, North Carolina, bluegrass band is particularly known for how much they like to mix up their music and for their outstanding shows.

They will be drawing music from the dozen albums they’ve released.

Steep Canyon Rangers are among the hardest working bands in any genre, pulling double duty on their own and as collaborators with Steve Martin.

Ticket prices start at $35 and are available online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 447-8481, or by visiting the box office at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

