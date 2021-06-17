Steel Woods concert moves to Lewis & Clark Tap Room

INDEPENDENT RECORD
The Steel Woods concert originally scheduled for the Helena Civic Center June 18 has been relocated outside to Lewis & Clark Tap Room's Railroad Stage at 1535 Dodge Ave.
Advance general admission costs $22 plus a service fee. Tickets can be purchased at https://steelwoods.eventbrite.com.
If you already had tickets for the Helena Civic Center venue, they will automatically be transferred to the Lewis & Clark Tap Room. If you have any questions or concerns, email heidi@lewisandclarkbrewing.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.