Steel Woods concert moves to Lewis & Clark Tap Room
Steel Woods concert moves to Lewis & Clark Tap Room

The Steel Woods

The Nashville-based band The Steel Woods will perform Friday, June 18, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room. 

 Photo via Facebook

The Steel Woods concert originally scheduled for the Helena Civic Center June 18 has been relocated outside to Lewis & Clark Tap Room's Railroad Stage at 1535 Dodge Ave.

Advance general admission costs $22 plus a service fee. Tickets can be purchased at https://steelwoods.eventbrite.com.

If you already had tickets for the Helena Civic Center venue, they will automatically be transferred to the Lewis & Clark Tap Room. If you have any questions or concerns, email heidi@lewisandclarkbrewing.com.

