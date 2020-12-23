State's 'First Day' hikes to get new year off on right foot

Travelers’ Rest State Park – 10 a.m. to noon (Lolo/Missoula) The annual First Day Hike at Travelers' Rest State Park will be self-guided in 2021. On Jan. 1, stop by Travelers' Rest State Park between 10 a.m. and noon to take part in a self-guided walk along the main Lewis and Clark loop trail to discover winter animal adaptations. Along the way, interpretive signs will guide you and your family to look for special clues along the park trail. Take photographs of your family participating in the event and share one interesting thing you found along the park trails and email them to maci.macpherson@mt.gov. For more information, please call 406-273-4253.