In a ceremony at Fort Harrison, Howard VanderVos, an employee with the Department of Military Affairs, was honored Tuesday by Gov. Greg Gianforte for his 45 years of outstanding service.

VanderVos joined the Department of Military Affairs on Feb. 28, 1978, as facilities maintenance manager. Tuesday marked the 45th anniversary of the start of VanderVos’ career in the department.

“Howard has led an extraordinary career of public service, ensuring the Department of Military Affairs is well equipped to serve and support Montanans in times of natural disaster and emergencies,” Gianforte said. “I was proud to join him today to celebrate his 45 years of outstanding service to the people of Montana.”

Governor Greg Gianforte’s Outstanding Service Award recognizes state employees who go above and beyond to support the citizens of Montana, whether with exceptional customer service, strong leadership, or a commitment to excellence. The governor has said that one of the best ways to emphasize a culture of customer service is to recognize state employees who exhibit that culture.

Montanans may learn more about the award and nominate a state employee for their outstanding work at https://governor.mt.gov/Contact/OutstandingServiceAward.