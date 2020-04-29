State will test all nursing home residents; sets monthly testing target

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana will establish a target of 60,000 tests for COVID-19 each month, Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday, adding that it's a goal the state will need to work up to by increasing testing supplies.

By Wednesday, Montana had processed tests for 13,528 at the state public health laboratory in Helena since the start of March. More than 2,500 tests have also been sent to private labs.

Starting next week, the state will also been testing all residents of nursing homes, as well as employees. Older people are especially susceptible to severe outcomes from COVID-19, as shown by six of the state's 16 deaths tied to an assisted living center in Toole County.

In coming weeks, the state will also conduct surveillance testing in tribal communities. Surveillance testing is sampling parts of populations to see how the virus may be spreading in a community.