State will test all nursing home residents; sets monthly testing target

Montana will establish a target of 60,000 tests for COVID-19 each month, Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday, adding that it's a goal the state will need to work up to by increasing testing supplies.
By Wednesday, Montana had processed tests for 13,528 at the state public health laboratory in Helena since the start of March. More than 2,500 tests have also been sent to private labs.
Starting next week, the state will also been testing all residents of nursing homes, as well as employees. Older people are especially susceptible to severe outcomes from COVID-19, as shown by six of the state's 16 deaths tied to an assisted living center in Toole County.
In coming weeks, the state will also conduct surveillance testing in tribal communities. Surveillance testing is sampling parts of populations to see how the virus may be spreading in a community.
"We are committed to further ramping up our testing capacity in the state," Bullock said in a call with the press Wednesday.
Beefed-up testing will help better track the spread of the virus, especially asymptotic spread, Bullock said.
The state is also continuing to ask providers to test anyone with one or more symptoms of COVID-19, following an expanded list of symptoms from the Centers for Disease Control.
Bullock also announced the formation of five strike teams that can assist with outbreaks at facilities like nursing homes, and a $5 million grant accessible to public health departments to enhance contract tracking and other tasks.
Montana entered the first phase of a gradual reopening of some parts of the state's economy. A key part of Phase 1, Bullock said, is to ensure the ability to test anyone who is symptomatic and trace their contacts.
This story will be updated.
