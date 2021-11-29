 Skip to main content
State to have 2 online meetings on Smith River Management Plan

Smith River

Floaters navigate the Smith River Canyon.

 Tom Kuglin

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will have two virtual public meetings in early December to review potential updates to the 2009 Smith River State Park and River Corridor Recreation Management Plan and answer questions about the plan from the public.

The meetings are at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7. Details on how to log in and join the virtual meetings is available on the FWP web page at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management.

FWP staff will provide an overview on the potential management changes, answer questions from the public, and outline the process to submit comments on the proposed changes. Public comments will not be taken during the meetings.

The process of updating the 2009 Smith River Management Plan began this summer with a focus on four primary management issues:

  • Management of Camp Baker
  • Human Waste Management
  • Natural and Cultural Resource Impacts
  • Floater Opportunities

These potential updates are included in a draft environmental assessment, which is available to the public for review and comment. Comments will be accepted through Dec. 15.

To learn more about the planning process along with opportunities to get involved and also to submit comments, go to fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management.

