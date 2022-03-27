State to discuss Lincoln Road project, work to start in April

The Montana Department of Transportation will have in-person and virtual open houses on Thursday to provide information on construction set to begin in early April for Lincoln Road between North Montana Avenue and Interstate 15.

The virtual open house will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. To register, visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

The in-person open house will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jim Darcy Elementary School Gymnasium, 990 Lincoln Road West, Helena.

The project is expected to improve traffic flow and safety for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the Interstate 15 and Lincoln Road interchange, Montana Department of Transportation officials said.

More information can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

Planned improvements include two roundabouts along Lincoln Road, one at North Montana Avenue. The other will be at the Lincoln Road and I-15 northbound off-ramp.

Construction is expected to be substantially completed this fall. Chip sealing and the final pavement markings will be applied to the roadway in 2023.

“MDT and our contracting partner, Helena Sand and Gravel, are working to reduce impacts to the traveling public during construction,” Camaree Uljua, MDT engineering project manager, said in a news release.

She said they plan to keep traffic flowing as efficiently as possible through the work zones and provide access to businesses and the school near the project area.

To sign up for email notifications about construction activities, text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to 22828. Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 545-0800.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0