The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to improve Secondary Highway 280 (S 280), commonly known as York Road.

The project begins immediately southwest of the intersection with Birkland Drive, and extends northeast, ending just west of the Lake Helena Drive roundabout.

Proposed work includes a scrub seal, asphalt overlay, seal and cover, new signage, new centerline rumble strips and updated pavement markings in order to extend the service life of the roadway.

The project is tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3KtyGYk or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10284000.

People should contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at 406-459-5294 if they have questions or comments.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Those who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave., PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.