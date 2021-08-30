State seeks new judge in Plentywood trial

The state has filed a request for a substitute judge in the trial of a Plentywood man accused of raping two developmentally disabled women after earlier stating the judge and defendant have lived in the same small town for years.

Assistant Attorney General Michael Gee said during an arraignment Wednesday for Timothy Ray Marsh that the state would make the request, saying there was a specter of a conflict for Montana 15th Judicial District Court Judge David Cybulski, as it is a small community in which he and Marsh are longtime residents. Gee said no one was asserting that Cybulski could not be fair or impartial.

Cybulski said last week it did not bother him if they wanted another judge, but added the adjoining districts had ladies for judges and said he would likely “be easier to work with than any of them.”

He could not be reached Tuesday morning for comment on the state's request.

The request for a substitute judge was filed Monday with the 15th Judicial District in Plentywood. A court official said Monday another judge will be asked to take the case, adding that sometimes that request is rejected. It was not immediately known when a decision would be made on the request.