State seeks comment on Benton Avenue pedestrian trail project

The public may comment on a state proposal to upgrade the railroad pedestrian crossings and connect Centennial Trail to the new trail built on North Benton Avenue.

The proposal will improve pedestrian walkways at the railroad crossing at Benton Avenue, Montana Department of Transportation officials said. In addition to connecting Centennial Trail to the trail on North Benton, the improvements will include new crossing gates at the railroad crossing and updates to sidewalks.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2023, depending on completion of design and availability of funds, state officials said.

Comments may be submitted online at www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9803000.

Those with questions should contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at (406) 454-5897 or Project Design Engineer Michael S. Grover at (406) 444-4188.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. People who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave., PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Call 406-444-5416 or the Montana Relay Service at 711.

