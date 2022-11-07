State seeking comments on grant to create positive school climates

The Montana Office of Public Instruction is seeking public comment on “high-need” criteria for the Stronger Connections Grant, which will encourage schools to promote safer and healthier learning environments that create positive school climates.

The two-year grant is for activities coming in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. Funds will be available July 1 and must be spent by Sept. 30, 2025, stated OPI.

The federal congressional Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of June 2022 granted the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) $4.8 million for Title IV, Part A also known as Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

According to OPI’s website, “The SSAE program is intended to improve students’ academic achievement by increasing the capacity of state educational agencies, local educational agencies and local communities to provide all students with: Access to a well-rounded education, improve school conditions for student learning, safe and healthy students and effective use of technology to improve the academic achievement and digital literacy of all students.”

A competitive subgrant application will make 95% of these funds along with the funding already received from Every Student Succeeds Act available to Montana school districts.

“The safety and mental health needs of our students through my Montana Hope initiative has been one of my top priorities as state superintendent,” OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said.

She said the grant will offer support to many Montana students, families, and communities.

One requirement is that states must distribute these funds on a competitive basis to “high-need” districts so that they can begin activities that align with the Safe and Healthy Students program purpose.

OPI proposed the following criteria for defining “high-need” Montana districts based on the U.S. Department of Education guidance. A school district qualifies if they have a rate of poverty at 40% or more. They also must possess one of the following: a high student-to-mental health professional ratio, high absent rates, exclusionary discipline, referrals to juvenile justice system, bullying/harassment, community and school violence, substance abuse or where students recently experienced a natural disaster or traumatic event.

Public comment can be provided at public Zoom comment sessions at this link: bit.ly/opizoom. There are two Zoom sessions: 4-4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 10.

People can also complete the form found at bit.ly/opifeedback to submit feedback by Nov. 15 or send comments via email to OPIStrongerConnections@mt.gov.