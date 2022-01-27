State says it is immune from Blixseth lawsuit

The Montana Department of Revenue said a federal court lacks the jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed against it by Tim Blixseth, co-founder of the Yellowstone Club, who claims he incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when the state filed a petition nearly a decade ago to force him into involuntary bankruptcy.

In its 10-page filing Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nevada, the department said the state is immune from the suit under the 11th Amendment, which prohibits federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states.

Blixseth filed a lawsuit on Dec. 23, seeking a jury trial and arguing for nearly $300 million in damages from Montana because he was forced to sell resorts and other properties, including an airplane and a yacht, at financial losses to fund his legal battles. He's also seeking $500 million in damages for lost financial opportunities, his Helena-based attorney, John Doubek, said.

The state also argues the proceeding is separate from its tax claim and that it has not waived its immunity. Blixseth’s attorneys said Tuesday that the state did waive its sovereign immunity in 2011 before U.S. District Judge Bruce A. Markell.

The Montana Department of Revenue, in its response Tuesday, described it as a limited waiver “by participating as a petitioning creditor.”

“Nothing herein should be construed as a waiver of Montana’s immunity of other defenses,” it stated.

The state notes the 11th Amendment finds that agencies of the state are immune from private damage actions or suits for injunctive relief brought in federal court.

The Montana Department of Revenue had done an audit of Blixseth and in 2009 said he owed $56.8 million in taxes, penalties and interest arising from eight audit issues, court documents stated.

In June, a U.S. bankruptcy judge upheld court decisions that the state of Montana lacked legal standing to file an involuntary bankruptcy petition nearly a decade ago against Blixseth over the Yellowstone Club.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 the Montana Department of Revenue lacked legal standing to file an involuntary bankruptcy petition against Blixseth in 2011 and referred the case to bankruptcy court to see if it should be dismissed.

The Yellowstone Club, a private ski and golf resort in Big Sky founded by Blixseth and his now ex-wife Edra in 1997, filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Blixseth was accused of pocketing much of a $375 million loan to the resort and later gave up control of the enterprise to his ex-wife during their 2008 divorce. The club has emerged from bankruptcy under new ownership. Blixseth is no longer associated with the club.

His attorney said in December that Blixseth has gotten nowhere in reaching a settlement with the Department of Revenue, the attorney general and the governor’s office.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

