State reaches 451 COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries

The state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding two laboratory-confirmed case since Monday.
That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 451, and the number of recoveries to 356.
Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 15.
The person who died was a man over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized, according to a press release from the county. All but one of the deaths in Montana has been among people over the age of 60, except one death in Yellowstone County of a man in his 50s.
The new cases added Tuesday were in Cascade and Yellowstone counties.
The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.
While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Tuesday, the map showed it only had two active cases, compared to 19 in Yellowstone County and 13 in Missoula.
On Sunday, following the lifting of a month-long stay at home order, several churches around the state tested the waters of a gradual reopening, holding services with attendees spread out among pews or in some cases gathering outside.
On Monday, retail outlets in many parts of the state started to reopen with strict distancing measures in place. Some counties, however, are taking a more cautious approach than under the guidelines Gov. Steve Bullock laid out last week.
