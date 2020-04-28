State reaches 451 COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding two laboratory-confirmed case since Monday.

That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 451, and the number of recoveries to 356.

Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 15.

The person who died was a man over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized, according to a press release from the county. All but one of the deaths in Montana has been among people over the age of 60, except one death in Yellowstone County of a man in his 50s.

The new cases added Tuesday were in Cascade and Yellowstone counties.

The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.