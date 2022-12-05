State panel takes a stance on statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz

Much like the turtles on the pins she was famous for wearing, the statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz lurched forward Monday, with a state panel approving the pose, or stance, of the Butte Republican.

The Capitol Complex Advisory Council received an update on the statue honoring Martz, the state’s first and only female governor. The statue, which will be about 8 1/2 feet tall and weigh nearly 1,000 pounds, is scheduled to be placed outside the governor’s office in 2024.

Sculptor Gareth Curtiss, who also created the statue of Sen. Mike Mansfield and his wife Maureen – which was dedicated Nov. 26, 2001, and is now on display on the third floor of the Capitol – told the panel Martz would be looking down the hallway as if she were greeting visitors. He said he has worked closely with the Martz family.

He brought in a “maquette,” or scale model, to Monday’s meeting, showing the progress of the proposed bronze statue.

Curtiss, who is based in Fortine about 245 miles northwest of Helena, said he was open to suggestions from the committee. A bronze bust of Martz was also part of the contract.

“I want to capture her warmth and spirit and strength,” Curtiss said after the meeting as he was waiting in the hallway with his Martz renderings. “She was a strong woman who spoke from the heart.”

In 2019 state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 275, which gives a committee five years to raise funds to put a museum-quality statue or bust in honor of Martz on the Capitol grounds. The committee must raise funds and the statue design must get approval from the Capitol Complex Advisory Council and the Montana Historical Society.

The council, according to it website, reviews proposals for long-term placement of displays of art or memorials and the naming of state buildings and spaces in the Capitol Complex.

The panel advises the Legislature on the long-term placement of statues, busts, memorials, monuments or art displays within the complex. It also advises the Department of Administration on interior decoration of the Capitol and grounds maintenance and grounds displays, and on the long-range master plan for the complex.

Curtiss said he plans on coming up to the Capitol in January so that people can come in and get familiar with the project. He said he had hoped to set up a studio in town but that did not materialize, so he will do much of the work at his studio in Fortine.

He said he would return in spring with a full-size clay model of the statue so that people can see it. And he plans to have a bronze cast in December 2023. He said he will film the production process.

Martz died in Butte on Oct. 30, 2017, at age 74, from pancreatic cancer.

She was a member of the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team at the 1964 Winter Games.

Martz was Gov. Marc Racicot's running mate in 1996. She ran for governor after Racicot was barred from seeking a third term.

She served as the state’s 22nd governor from Jan. 1, 2001, to Jan. 3, 2005. She often wore a turtle pin and boldly proclaimed "Behold the turtle, he only moves forward when he sticks his neck out!" She did not seek reelection.

She was noted for turning a state deficit into a surplus while reducing taxes and increasing funding for education, the Associated Press reported in her obituary. She faced criticism following a 2001 drunken driving crash involving her chief policy adviser resulting in the death of Montana's House majority leader, who was a passenger. Martz washed her aide's clothes shortly after the crash, an act she said was a motherly reaction, according to reports at the time.

Curtiss said he knew Martz and had met her several times from when his mother, Aubyn Curtiss, served in the state Legislature.

Dave Galt, the lead volunteer for the nonprofit Martz Statue Project, said he was happy with the panel’s action.

Galt, who served as transportation director under Martz, said the work will proceed and the statue and bust would have to return to the panel for further review and approval.

Curtiss said the budget for the project is $125,000, which the Martz Statue Project raised.