State paid out $55 million in unemployment last week

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The state labor department said Monday it issued an additional $55 million in unemployment payments last week, figures that include both regular unemployment insurance benefits as well as programs specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These benefits continue to provide stability to our families and communities as we move through the phases of reopening,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said in a press release.

While more than 96,000 Montanans have filed for unemployment this year, the number of people filing new unemployment claims dropped last week to 541, according to numbers from the labor department. The number of new weekly filings hasn't been below 2,800 since mid-March, and remained above 10,000 for five weeks straight before starting to fall as some restrictions were lifted. The peak for filings in a one-week period was 19,887.