State ordered to pay former DOC employee $413,053

An administrative hearing officer has ordered the Montana Department of Corrections to pay $413,053 to a former employee who said she was terminated from her job as retaliation, after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the man who was then the DOC director.

Chad R. Vanisko, the hearing officer who is with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, said Wednesday in a 12-page decision that Adrianne Cotton, the department’s former government relations director, was to be awarded four years of lost wages and $75,000 for emotional distress. It also found that she should receive $88,617 in front pay and $50,000 for emotional distress.

He said front pay was to compensate Cotton for the future effects of discrimination when reinstatement is not feasible.

Vanisko said the DOC had 90 days to pay.

“When I lost my career in 2018, a four-years long battle was inconceivable,” Cotton said Thursday in an email. “My sincere hope is that the Department of Corrections acknowledges its errors and allows this issue to rest so that I may close the chapter on this part of my life.”

She also said she was incredibly grateful for the support from family and friends and “an unyielding champion” in Kantor Law Firm.

The Department of Corrections declined comment.

The hearings officer also said the DOC must consult with outside legal counsel with expertise in human rights law to ensure that its retaliation policies for responding to discrimination complaints.

“Additionally, this outside legal review shall include training of DOC employees on discrimination and retaliation,” Vanisko wrote.

He said the training must be approved by the Montana Human Rights Bureau.

The Department of Labor and Industry could not confirm Thursday if this was the largest amount granted, but did say it was one of the “larger ones.”

The state’s Human Rights commission in March reversed an earlier decision by a hearing officer’s decision said Cotton, the DOC’s government relations director, had failed to prove the department had retaliated against her and demanded that Cotton be awarded damages. They sent the issue back to the hearing officer for consideration of damages Cotton was owed.

Cotton she had spoken with the DOC human resources department about then-Director Reginald Michael after he allegedly made what she considered to be inappropriate comments as they traveled together on a business trip from Three Forks to Billings in September 2017. Cotton said he then began to get more aggressive with her, rolling his eyes at her during staff meetings and a steady process of withholding information from her. Cotton said Michael then ordered a “climate assessment” of the department.

Michael said the suggestion to look at reorganizing his agency came from his supervisors. He said he was the ultimate decider on the DOC reorganization, but with the caveat that it was a process started by the governor’s office and the recommendations seemed reasonable.

Her last day with the agency was Nov. 23, 2018. She had been with the DOC since 2011.

Commission members said earlier the state had erred in not starting a sexual harassment investigation within 10 days of the allegations being filed. They also had questioned whether Tom Lopach, who was chief of staff for then-Gov. Steve Bullock, had interfered with the investigation headed by Peggy McEwan, a state employee with 25 years of human resources experience, but were told that investigators said they did not feel pressure.

Lopach said the DOC had too many senior staff members reporting to the director and deputy director and the recommendations for reorganization made sense. He said there is not a government relations director in other agencies.

Michael served under Bullock. Brian M. Gootkin is now the director of the DOC and was appointed in early 2021 when Greg Gianforte became governor.

You can read the decision at https://bit.ly/3FnH2Pb.