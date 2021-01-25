State of the City: Helena mayor touts continuation of services amid pandemic

In his annual State of the City address Monday, Mayor Wilmot Collins applauded city employees and citizen advisory boards for keeping Helena running amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"Of all the accomplishments of the city in 2020, adjusting to the pandemic was by far the greatest achievement," Collins said. "And we were largely uninterrupted in our service delivery."
He delivered the annual speech, this year's clocking in at 20 minutes, from the city commission chambers, the first time a city commission meeting has been held in the chambers in nearly a year.
The mayor also highlighted the 2020 accomplishments of all city departments and their 2021 goals.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the state of affairs of our city of Helena is strong," Collins said.
Among many other department accomplishments, Collins touted the city attorney's office for an overhaul of animal control codes, the parks department for the update to its public involvement process, and the facilities department for its timely renovation of the new municipal courtroom.
He thanked the public works department for its completion of phases one and two of the Westside water and sewer main extensions.
Collins also highlighted the community development department's work on the city's urban renewal district and various affordable housing initiatives.
The mayor also thanked the city's numerous community partners such as United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area and Helena Regional Airport.
"While we continue to work with our partners to improve our growing city, we must recognize the great deal of work that's still ahead of us," he said. "We must boldly tackle tough issues such as affordable housing for our vulnerable population and public safety while still reflecting the principles and charitable character of our citizens."
The entirety of Collins' speech is available to read on the city's website.