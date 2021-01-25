State of the City: Helena mayor touts continuation of services amid pandemic

He thanked the public works department for its completion of phases one and two of the Westside water and sewer main extensions.

Collins also highlighted the community development department's work on the city's urban renewal district and various affordable housing initiatives.

The mayor also thanked the city's numerous community partners such as United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area and Helena Regional Airport.

"While we continue to work with our partners to improve our growing city, we must recognize the great deal of work that's still ahead of us," he said. "We must boldly tackle tough issues such as affordable housing for our vulnerable population and public safety while still reflecting the principles and charitable character of our citizens."

The entirety of Collins' speech is available to read on the city's website.

