State of the City: Helena mayor promises improved customer service and transparency

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins promised an emphasis on improving customer service during his 2020 State of the City address before Monday's regular city commission meeting.

The mayor highlighted 2019 accomplishments and 2020 goals in his speech, which closely resembled his 2019 State of the City address.

"Our vision for 2020 is to serve the residents of this city with customer service second to none, to improve community conditions for residents and merchants, to improve our public facilities and assets with special focus to our parks and open space and to do so by being good stewards of the environment and public funds," Collins said.

He also did not shy away from acknowledging that the city made mistakes in the previous year.

"We will be humble and learn from our mistakes and in doing so, articulate how we will prevent making the same mistake twice. We learned lessons in 2019," he said, repeating a promise from his 2019 speech.

Collins also repeated his 2019 call for greater transparency in city government.

"We will grab every opportunity to increase communication and transparency so that you can hold us accountable," he said, repeating a line from last year's address.