Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of the autopsy's findings.

The Montana Department of Justice's chief medical examiner highlighted his autopsy findings during the second day of Leon Michael Ford's trial held at Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Ford is accused of killing his neighbor, Michael Crites, in 2011 over a land access dispute in the Birdseye area.

The prosecution called forensic pathologist and Montana Department of Justice Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Walter Kemp to the witness stand to begin Friday's court proceedings. Kemp worked for the department as a deputy state medical examiner at the time of Michael Crites' death.

Lewis and Clark County Special Prosecutor Leo Gallagher leveled questions at Kemp intending to lay the evidentiary groundwork for what is expected to be a month-long trial.

"It was a complex scene," Kemp told defense attorney Palmer Hoovestal during cross examination.

Kemp said he identified the remains as Crites' based on dental records, and it was later confirmed through DNA taken from a piece of Crites' thigh that had not fully decomposed.

Crites' body was dismembered by what Kemp believes to be a larger saw.

More than 60 of Kemp's autopsy photos, including some taken at one of the sites where portions of Crites' body were dumped on MacDonald Pass west of Helena, were shown to the jury.

Kemp said he believes Crites' limbs and head were removed from his torso with a saw as indicated by the marking on and fracturing of the bones.

He said a smaller saw, like a hacksaw, typically leaves a fairly clean cut, but Crites' left femur bone displayed a false start, where someone began the cut before the blade slipped to an adjacent location, and a breakaway spur.

Kemp said using a larger saw with some force behind it will result in the last remaining portion to splinter off, a breakaway spur.

Kemp said those findings also indicated the left femur was cut off from the front to the back.

Both arms were cut through the humerus bones just above the elbows. Both legs were cut through the femur bone just above the knees. Crites' head was removed when his fifth vertebra was sawed in half front to back.

Kemp said he believes the same instrument was used to make all the cuts.

Four of Crites' fingers on his left hand were also removed with a sharp object.

"Scissors would compress the bones, and I would be able to see that," Kemp said of the finger bones. These were not cut in that fashion, leading Kemp to believe "it was likely the same instrument used" to remove the other body parts.

A number of teeth in Crites' lower right jaw were also smashed.

Kemp determined through his autopsy in October of 2011 that the cause of Crites' death was gunshot wounds to the head and the manner of death a homicide.

Autopsy images of Crites' skull were displayed in the courtroom. Kemp said the photos indicated Crites suffered one gunshot wound at close range to the lower left of the back of the skull, leaving an exit wound at the upper right side of the front of his skull.

A third gunshot wound was found at the lower right side of the back of the skull with no exit wound. A bullet was found inside the skull.

Kemp said unburned gunpowder was also discovered inside the skull.

"It would have had to have been very close to leave gunpowder unburned inside his head," Kemp said of the range at which the gun was likely fired.

Photos taken at the site where his body parts were dumped atop MacDonald Pass show the black plastic trash bags containing Crites' remains along with 12 zip ties the prosecution is using to link Ford to the murder.

Two of the zip ties were connected to each other to form a larger loop that Kemp said could have been large enough to bind someone around the torso.

Three other zip ties were found connected together as links in a chain that Kemp said could have been used to bind two limbs together.

The records from the company that employed Ford in Oak Harbor, Washington, show that before the killing of Crites, Ford checked out special-order cable ties and black garbage bags, both items that were found with Crites’ remains discovered in two locations in October 2011 and September 2012.

Crites, who lived in the rural area of Birdseye, was last seen alive on June 25, 2011, and authorities were contacted about his disappearance by a neighbor on June 28, 2011. The first two bags of Crites’ remains were found on Oct. 5, 2011, near MacDonald Pass by two U.S. Forest Service employees. More remains were found about a year later in September 2012 west of the Continental Divide near Elliston.

U.S. Forest Service Program Manager Roy Barkley on Thursday recalled being near what was once Porcupine Campground halfway up MacDonald Pass that day in 2011 with another employee. At the campground, they noticed the first black garbage bag partially buried, which Barkley said wasn’t unusual due to people dumping trash at recreation sites. However, the second black garbage bag partially buried and under a log caught Barkley’s eye because of the ropes tied around the outside of the bag. They opened it and found bones inside and called authorities when they noticed zip ties.

There was a long history of property access disputes among the residents on Turk Road with access via Birdseye Road to Three Mile Road. Gallagher highlighted disputes between Ford and Crites dating back to 2002 because Ford wanted to access his property through a road on Crites’ 80 acres. Ford bought his property near Turk Road in 1993, and Crites moved to his property and built a home on it around 1996. The Fords still own around 90 acres in the area today.

The trial is expected to continue Monday.