State likely to break turnout records

Montana is rocketing toward record voter turnout Nov. 3, fueled by high interest and an election held mostly by mail because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As Election Day nears, candidates are making their final push, holding get-out-the-vote events across the state and telling voters races with razor-tight margins could be determined by just a handful of ballots.
By Sunday mid-morning, 511,189 people had voted already, according to information from the Secretary of State’s office. That puts turnout at nearly 69% with two days to go before polls close Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
The most people to ever vote in a Montana election was in 2016, when 516,901 cast ballots. The state is well on track to break that mark, needing just 5,712 more votes to come in.
Already 11 counties — Yellowstone, Gallatin, Flathead, Missoula, Ravalli, Lewis and Clark, Lake, Madison, Sanders, Park and Jefferson — have surpassed their 2016 turnout. Those counties are all holding the vote mostly by mail, though people are still able to vote early in person and can drop ballots at collection boxes.
In the muddy aftermath of a fall snowstorm that itself broke records, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was in Clancy last week at a lumber yard telling those who gathered that their vote, and those of their friends and neighbors, could well determine one of the closest-watched Senate races in the country.
Daines is seeking his second term against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out from running for that job again. Recent polling shows the race is statistically tied.
More money has been spent on the contest, $161 million total according to the Montana Free Press, than any other race in Montana history. When Bullock threw his hat in at the last minute this March, it went from a cakewalk re-election for Daines to competitive in a flash, with national Democratic groups seeing it as one of the best chances to pick up a Senate seat in an effort to regain the majority.
"Why is there so much money being spent in Montana right now? I’ll tell you why, because the path to the Senate majority in the U.S. runs right through Montana,” Daines said. “We hold this seat, we’re going to hold the majority in the U.S. Senate. .. This is much, much bigger than Steve Bullock and Steve Daines. … This is the fate of our country. I’m not overstating that, and it’s not hyperbole."
At the time of the rally, there were roughly 3,000 registered voters in Jefferson County who hadn’t cast a ballot, and Daines implored everyone in the crowd to encourage those people to vote.
Jefferson County elections administrator Bonnie Ramey said 78% of ballots had been returned and accepted as of Saturday. The county expected to upload its initial results to the Secretary of States’ website at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and upload Election Day results once all are counted. Under a law passed in 2019, counties could prepare ballots to be counted starting last Thursday and can start counting them Monday. Results are not released before polls close, however.
By Sunday afternoon, there were only 2,298 registered Jefferson County voters up for grabs.
Support Local Journalism
Bullock also focused on the potential that a small number of votes could decide the race when he addressed volunteers and supporters in Helena on Saturday at a park downtown. The governor began his rally to voters by yelling out two numbers: 3,562 and 77.
The first is the number of votes Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester won by in his first Senate race against Republican incumbent Conrad Burns in 2006.
“It could be that close,” Bullock said. “The work that we’re going to be doing over the next 77 hours could well define who we have representing us in D.C.”
Daines’ closing argument to the crowd last Wednesday focused on the Second Amendment and the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, both things that brought cheers from those gathered. He told the group if he wasn’t re-elected, Bullock would side with lawmakers who have an "extreme liberal agenda.”
Bullock has countered Daines' characterization of him as far-left, saying the senator has to run against his record and not that of other politicians. On Saturday, he emphasized his record on health care and expanding Medicaid in Montana, boosting funding for K-12 education and his work on increasing disclosure in political spending. When Bullock referenced Daines’ vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as the education secretary, those gathered booed.
“We shouldn't boo,” Bullock said. “Vote.”
Even as the state marches toward record-high turnout, there were still about 235,000 people registered who hadn't returned a ballot as of Sunday afternoon. Both Democrats and Republicans are trying to reach as many of those people as possible.
“A whole lot of people have voted, but you’ll be going to doors where that ballot may still be sitting on the kitchen table,” Bullock told volunteers. “Some people don’t think that their vote matters. Your job is to tell them that it matters.”
Daines encouraged people to vote early and in person or by dropping off their ballots at the proper location in their county.
“I know a lot of Republicans and conservatives like to vote on Election Day,” Daines said. “You might just consider getting those ballots in a day or two early. We could get clogged up on Election Day."
In Broadwater County, which is holding a polling-place election, elections administrator Doug Ellis said Friday afternoon that of the nearly 3,300 absentee ballots sent out, they’ve received back nearly 2,300.
“We are getting a ton of new registrations and absentee requests by the hour,” he said. “I think Election Day at the polls will be pretty busy as well, as we have all five precincts in one building.” Voters can cast a ballot there at the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds. By Sunday nearly 48% of registered voters had cast a ballot in Broadwater County.
Ballots must be received at county elections offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday. It's too late to mail in a ballot, so they must be hand-delivered. To find a place to return a ballot or to find a place to vote in person, visit the Secretary of State's website or contact the local elections office. People can register to vote and vote on Election Day in Montana; contact local elections offices for information about how to do so.
— Helena IR reporter Tom Kuglin contributed to this story
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.