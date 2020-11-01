State likely to break turnout records

Daines is seeking his second term against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out from running for that job again. Recent polling shows the race is statistically tied.

More money has been spent on the contest, $161 million total according to the Montana Free Press, than any other race in Montana history. When Bullock threw his hat in at the last minute this March, it went from a cakewalk re-election for Daines to competitive in a flash, with national Democratic groups seeing it as one of the best chances to pick up a Senate seat in an effort to regain the majority.

"Why is there so much money being spent in Montana right now? I’ll tell you why, because the path to the Senate majority in the U.S. runs right through Montana,” Daines said. “We hold this seat, we’re going to hold the majority in the U.S. Senate. .. This is much, much bigger than Steve Bullock and Steve Daines. … This is the fate of our country. I’m not overstating that, and it’s not hyperbole."

At the time of the rally, there were roughly 3,000 registered voters in Jefferson County who hadn’t cast a ballot, and Daines implored everyone in the crowd to encourage those people to vote.