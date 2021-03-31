State launches state bell tour for USS Montana

Several people gathered Wednesday at the Capitol to celebrate a nuclear-powered U.S. Navy submarine that will bear the state’s name and carry a crew of honorary Montanans.

A bell for the USS Montana -- the first Navy vessel to be named after the state since 1908 -- was unveiled at the event that marked the beginning of a nearly yearlong series of presentations with the bell throughout Montana.

“This is a great day,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said, noting the Treasure State has a proud history of military service.

“Veterans are part of the fabric of our state and our communities,” he said.

Gianforte said Capt. Michael Delaney, commanding officer of USS Montana, who was participating online, was an “excellent choice” to be the submarine’s first commander.

“In case your crew doesn’t already know it, this submarine will always embark with the support of all of Montana and any sailor who boards her will be an honorary Montanan,” Gianforte said. “May God keep her, Capt. Delaney, and your crew safe.”

Delaney said five of the 135 crew members are from Montana. He said the USS Montana was tested to be seaworthy and they can now do much of their training on board.