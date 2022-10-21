State Highway 141 closed due to damaged culvert, officials say

Travelers were warned Friday to avoid state Highway 141, near Avon, because a damaged culvert forced the road to close.

“Montana Department Of Transportation has advised that Highway 141 is closed due to a culvert washout at mile marker 3.4,” the Powell County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “This affects all traffic between Avon and Highway 200. There are no detours, you will have to find an alternate route.”

The Montana Department of Transportation posted on www.511mt.net that MT-141 is closed to through traffic and the closure is about 3 miles north of the junction with US-12 in Avon.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue also warned people not to cut across from Highway 200 to Highway 12 on 141.

Lincoln Fire Chief Zach Muse said the roadway is completely impassible. He said he has heard it could be a couple weeks until it is repaired. He said it’s a popular route from Seeley Lake to Helena.

The road is a 32-mile-long state highway that begins at U.S. Route 12 at Avon and ends at MT 200 north of Helmville.

People were told to check Montana Department of Transportation 511 for highway conditions and information.