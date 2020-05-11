State gets more testing supplies; $20.7 million in insurance savings

Those 65 and older are more susceptible to severe outcomes from COVID-19, as well as people with underlying health conditions.

Last week a nursing home was tested on a trial run and this week supplies are being distributed to 22 facilities to perform testing, the governor's office said.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale said Monday that insurance companies are refunding or reducing rates totaling at least $20.7 million for about 500,000 policies in the state. It's difficult to say precisely how many people that will affect as several can be covered by one policy, but the office said it includes more than half of all adults in the state.

Most savings are coming from personal auto insurance policies because vehicle travel dropped significantly as people have stayed home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Insurance companies must report rate changes to the auditor, and Rosendale's office said Monday it expedited the process for filing those changes. The auditor's office also said it expects more refunds or premium credits will be coming.

Customers don't need to take any action to receive the rebates and they will reach people at different times, depending on which company insures them and on what schedule they pay their policies. Some companies may issue checks while others will have credits or lower premiums.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Monday it paid nearly $60 million in unemployment payments over the last week. That includes regular unemployment insurance payments, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation benefits and the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. Since mid-March, nearly 87,000 new claims had been filed for unemployment.

