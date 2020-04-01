State expands mental heath resources; can be accessed from home

Following a surge in calls to a state-funded phone line by people in crisis and needing emotional support, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services said it's expanding mental health services.

“We continue to monitor and make adjustments as necessary to meet the needs of Montanans during this challenging time,” said department director Sheila Hogan in a press release Wednesday. “While we are focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we must also not forget the mental health needs of our friends and neighbors. Please help us connect people to resources that are available.”

The Montana Warmline will now operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. The service, which is free and confidential, can be reached by calling 1-877-688-3377 or going to http://montanawarmline.org.

The service is operated by Mental Health America of Montana, and those who reach out are connected to people who have lived through navigating behavioral health challenges. The line is not a crisis line but will connect people to appropriate services. The health department has also boosted its funding by $20,000 to increase staffing.

