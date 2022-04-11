State 'evaluating' patient transfers from mental hospital following loss of funding

Patient advocates fear the Montana State Hospital could fall further into a tailspin as the state-run facility is poised to lose federal funding for services starting Tuesday because of repeated failures to maintain health and safety standards.

In interviews Monday, mental health professionals gave a grim picture of the availability of beds elsewhere in the state for patients who may have to relocate from the state-run hospital due to the loss of funding.

Because of the end of reimbursement for services by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for people covered by either of those insurance programs, state officials said Monday they are exploring transfers for some patients. CMS will continue making payments for 30 calendar days for patients admitted on or before April 11.

"The department is evaluating how transfers may benefit certain patients," department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email. While the termination does not require patients be transferred, the state will no longer get paid by CMS for some services it provides those covered by Medicaid or Medicare.

The governor’s office declined to make Gov. Greg Gianforte available for an interview Monday about the recent notice from CMS, but appeared to remain optimistic about the future of the state psychiatric facility.

“Montana State Hospital has faced long-standing challenges that have spanned the administrations of many governors,” the Governor’s Office said in a statement. “The governor is encouraged with DPHHS’ commitment to reforming the facility and ensuring there are no disruptions to patient care.”

The loss in reimbursements will result in a reduction about $7 million annually, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday. Ebelt said most psychiatric services at the state hospital, which had 142 patients on its main campus as of last week, are not reimbursable. Ebelt did not provide information about how many patients are insured by Medicare or Medicaid.

Ebelt did not immediately return an email asking how or if the state will backfill the costs of services once paid for by federal reimbursement dollars.

The Legislature appropriates about $47 million a year from the state’s general fund to pay for the state hospital’s operations. Ebelt said the $7 million annually from CMS in the past has been paid back into the state general fund.

When the CMS notified the state last Friday it would no longer reimburse for services at the state hospital, the facility had received four “immediate jeopardy” designations since February. Those designations were placed on the facility for:

failing to maintain an infection control plan during a fatal COVID-19 outbreak;

failing to protect patients from falling, including one patient who died after several falls;

failing to properly train employees on the use of psychotropic medications.

According to Friday’s letter from CMS, the hospital failed to ensure patients were free of abuse, and the attack resulted in “the female patient suffering significant injuries that will require, among other things, reconstructive surgery.”

After the fourth “immediate jeopardy” finding, as well as learning the three earlier problems had not been corrected, CMS withdrew its offer for an extension on coming back into compliance, and issued the termination notice.

“Overall, Montana State Hospital remained out of compliance with Medicare Conditions of Participation for Hospitals,” Friday’s letter to MSH administrator Kyle Fouts stated. “As such, termination of the provider agreement is authorized under (federal law).”

Mary Windecker, executive director at Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana, said Monday there are few options for the state to transfer patients to community placements.

As an example, she pointed to how many children have to be sent out of state for care because of the lack of treatment beds in Montana for children who require acute mental health services.

“If the same issue is going to be true with the adults as is true with the children, we’re looking at a massive amount of state money now being taken from other programs, because they're going to have to backfill what Medicaid isn’t going to cover,” Windecker said.

“There are no winners,” Windecker said of CMS’ announcement. “This is just a really, really difficult time for everybody in the mental health arena.”

Democrats were enraged Monday with what they said is the Gianforte’s administration’s lack of urgency over the crisis at the state hospital.

“This goes far beyond politics — this is a crisis of leadership,” Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in a press release. “This is not an issue that exists simply inside the four walls of the State Hospital. This has far-reaching consequences for our most at-risk patients, the Warm Springs and Anaconda workforce, our already overburdened criminal justice system, and our community public safety statewide.”

A spokesperson for Gianforte on Monday said the issues at Montana State Hospital were inherited from previous administrations. Fouts, the hospital administrator, was hired under Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Hogan was the director of DPHHS under Bullock.

But no one who spoke to the Montana State News Bureau for this story, including a recently departed employee who had worked at the state hospital since 2002, could recall the department losing its funding agreement with CMS before this. When asked for this story if a state facility had ever lost their CMS funding before, Ebelt said “DPHHS cannot comment.”

The four preventable deaths and a fifth that the hospital failed to properly investigate took place under the current administration’s watch.

Asked Monday why Gianforte’s office did not act on the issues at the state hospital sooner, a spokesperson for the governor issued the following statement:

“Since the governor was made aware last year of the longstanding challenges at MSH, he has shared DPHHS’ commitment to reforming MHS and ensuring there are no disruptions to patient care,” Brooke Stroyke said Monday. “After previous administrations ignored the problem, the governor is encouraged by the diligent work of his administration to address it.”

Windecker agreed the state hospital has been in a “precarious balance” due to inadequate funding for decades, including the 2017 state budget cuts that cratered case management in communities. She said the house of cards was finally toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which sparked a nationwide workforce crisis and simultaneously flared mental health issues in communities.

“We got it from both sides and we were just unable to continue limping along, especially at the rates that people were being paid,” Windecker said.

Earlier this year, DPHHS did provide considerable raises for certain positions at the state hospital after the initial “immediate jeopardy” designations went into place.

Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, executive director of the federally mandated advocacy group Disability Rights Montana, said a critical question is how the state will fund services at Warm Springs, not only for the patients who need them, but for the employees whose livelihoods hang on work at the state hospital.

“This is a big deal that this has happened to the state hospital and these services are very expensive,” Franks-Ongoy said.

Ebelt said Monday the state hospital will reapply for certification to once again receive federal reimbursement assistance “when ready programmatically.”

Once an application is submitted, MSH will have to successfully undergo two surveys before it will be a certified facility again, Ebelt said.

In November, DPHHS put out a call to contractors to take over temporary executive management of its health care facilities. Ebelt said Monday the state has officially contracted with Alvarez & Marshal Public Sector Services, LLC.

The organization, whose website says it assists the public sector to improve operations at a lower cost, will conduct a comprehensive assessment of all DPHHS-operated health care facilities and develop a strategic plan to enhance quality of care and improve operations, Ebelt said.

DPHHS Director Adam Meier, when pressed by lawmakers at an emergency hearing earlier this year to identify solutions for the hospital’s troubles, said he prefers a more measured, data-driven approach. He said the upcoming contract work would lay a stronger foundation for the hospital’s longevity than actions driven by emotion.

On Sunday night, a patient at Galen, the forensic unit of the state hospital complex where criminal defendants are held for evaluations, escaped the facility, according to a report shared with the Montana State News Bureau on Monday. The report states the patient was found by security and returned to the facility around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

Ebelt said Monday afternoon the incident was under review.

