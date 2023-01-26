State disaster experts attend Helena symposium

The Yellowstone River flood in June tore a wide swath of destruction through critical Montana infrastructure, communities and lives.

Warm overnight temperatures beginning June 10 melted lingering snow in the river's surrounding mountains and combined with inches of precipitation caused millions of dollars in damages to towns all along the watershed.

The U.S. Forest Service released a flood damage assessment on June 28 that estimated $20 million in damages to its property in the state.

The Montana Department of Transportation initially estimated damage to transportation infrastructure totaling $29 million, Gov. Greg Gianforte said in his June 16 news release announcing the major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden.

Rural communities such as Gardiner just north of a Yellowstone entrance and Cooke City in southern Montana were cut off entirely by flood waters and damaged roads.

Families lost nearly everything.

How does a community start to pick up the pieces? Where does it begin?

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, a state agency leading the coordination of emergency management, hosted The Montana Recovery Resources Symposium at Fort Harrison in Helena on Wednesday to answer those tough questions and find better solutions to the challenges of rebuilding after a disaster.

The event brought together more than 100 representatives of federal, state and local entities, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Sierra Anderson was hired as the county's DES coordinator about five months ago.

She helped lead county response and recovery efforts and coordinated with state and federal agencies during the Matt Staff Road and Mount Helena fires in August.

"Matt Staff Road was day four on the job," Anderson said.

She said she benefited from the knowledge accrued by her predecessor and colleagues around the region in the aftermath of the record flooding events across the state last summer, "hearing the stories about what happened last year, gaps in the pre-planning."

"It showed just how important these relationships (between governmental and non-governmental agencies) are all the way down to the local level," she said.

That was the upshot of Wednesday's symposium: strengthening the ties between partnering entities to better support communities.

FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Maona Ngwira, who oversaw the feds response to the flooding, said the major disaster declaration, which was made June 16 by the president, opened up a wide range of federal assistance programs for individual citizens up to public infrastructure repairs.

"Immediately, we began delivering access to the individual assistance and public assistance programs," Ngwira said.

FEMA has allocated close to $17 million to assist citizens and communities with emergency and long-term recovery projects in the wake of the floods, including about $3.7 million through individual assistance programs, according to Ngwira.

"It was through the wonderful collaboration with the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, we were able to work together to guide resources and provide enhanced capacity in response to this event," he said.

He said by following the state's lead, leaning on their firsthand knowledge of the area, FEMA responders decided to deploy mobile disaster recovery centers to reach rural areas in the Flathead.

"A well-run response and recovery must be locally executed, state managed and federally supported, and that's what we did here in Montana," he said.

He said at the very least he hoped by the end of the symposium the group will have "identified resources and potential collaboration that will not only help the state recover from these disasters, but also enhance capacity to respond to future disasters."

U.S. Economic Development Administration's Julianne Kingery, an economic development specialist, told the attendees the EDA was recently appropriated $500 million to support survivors of disasters throughout Montana and the nation.

"These funds, while not yet distributed to each of the regions, will soon be distributed to the EDA's six regional offices and then competitively awarded to eligible entities like those in Montana to help support long-term recovery and resiliency," Kingery said.

For Lewis and Clark County, which has experienced its own significant flooding events in recent memory, those partnerships have long been cultivated, and Anderson said they never stop preparing for the next disaster.

The county disaster and emergency services department has scheduled a flood-themed "tabletop exercise" for late February and have invited other agencies, non-governmental agencies, cities, towns and community partners such as Carroll College.

The goal of the exercise is to help local entities better prepare for responding to such natural disasters.

"In emergency preparedness, there's always room for improvement," Anderson said.