As the sun set Thursday, people gathered with chairs and blankets for picnics to enjoy the harmonious melodies of an orchestra led by Robert Loveridge.

Since moving to Helena, attending the concert in the park has been a highlight for Dennis Murray and Kay Downing.

“The music is beautiful, and we love it here,” Downing said.

The State Capital Band is celebrating its 121st season and is one of the longest continually performing bands in the country, featuring local musicians.

Loveridge has been a conductor for 16 years and is retired after teaching for 20 years at Helena High School, totaling 43 years of teaching experience.

“I love performing here. The reason behind it is the audience’s love for music,” Loveridge said.

Tony and Carol Smith love going to concerts and supporting the orchestra. Loveridge was a teacher to their children, and they expressed their admiration for him.

“We enjoy the concert, we love the band and the community gathering outside,” said Tony and Carol Smith.

The concerts started on June 29 and are held every Thursday evening from 8-9 p.m. in the Memorial Park bandshell. The free event will continue until Aug. 3.

Throughout the concert season, Loveridge guides the band through various music genres. The initial concert had a patriotic theme, while the upcoming performances will feature marches, classical wind ensemble pieces, Broadway and movie themes, ballads, and other styles.

The audience will then choose their favorite pieces, which will be performed during the final concert on Aug 3.