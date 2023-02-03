The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting are set to begin a nearly $40 million rehabilitation project on about 7 miles of Interstate 15 near Wolf Creek, state officials said Friday.

The project area begins about 5 miles south of Wolf Creek and extends north to the Augusta Interchange at exit 228. It is expected to begin in early April and take three construction seasons to complete, officials said in a news release.

"The purpose of the project is to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety on this 7-mile stretch of I-15," the news release states. "The extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the roadway material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical."

Planned improvements include:

Removing and replacing the top 2 feet of degraded roadway material and resurfacing.

Adjacent ramps, crossroads, and pullouts.

Upgrading concrete barrier rails, metal guardrails, and signage.

Adding road delineators (roadside markers) on inside curves.

Replacing right-of-way fencing and cattle guards as needed.

Updating curb ramps on Walsh Street between Main Street and Recreation Road in Wolf Creek.

Upgrading storm drainage in Wolf Creek.

Lining and repairing I-15 culverts.

Improving erosion control features.

Adding new pavement markings.

The project was awarded to Riverside Contracting, with a bid of $39,200,000. It is funded with 87% federal funding and 13% state funding.

An average daily traffic study conducted by MDT determined that about 4,430 vehicles per day traveled through the project area in 2015. By 2020, that number had increased to 4,750. MDT anticipates that number will rise to 6,010 by 2035.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i15wolfcreek/.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.