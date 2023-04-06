The Montana Department of Transportation and Frontier West Inc. said Wednesday they will begin construction shortly on an $11.6 million project to repair and rehabilitate 12 bridges along Interstate 15 between Helena and Jefferson City.

The bridges are aging and in need of repairs and routine maintenance, officials said in an email.

The bridges are:

Jefferson County Route 926 Bridge.

I-15 Bridge over Abandoned Railroad near Montana City, north- and southbound.

I-15 Bridge over Frontage Road south of Montana City, north- and southbound.

I-15 Bridge over Lump Gulch Road, north- and southbound).

Clancy Interchange, north- and southbound.

Two bridges over Prickly Pear Creek south of Clancy.

Jefferson City Interchange.

During work hours, motorists on I-15 should expect short delays, flaggers and signals controlling the movement of traffic, single-lane restrictions, reduced speed limits and interstate crossovers, MDT Project Manager Gary Berg said.

MDT and Frontier West Inc., which was awarded the project, will maintain traffic flow but rely on travelers to keep roadway crews safe. People should watch for the “cone zone” and for workers on the highway.

Frontier West Inc. Project Manager Tyrel Wilson said they expect the work to be completed in 2024, depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, go to https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i15bridges/ or by reaching out to Chris Averill at chrisa@strategies360.com or 406-285-1006.