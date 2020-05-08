State adds 2 new COVID-19 cases

Both new cases are in Gallatin County. The county said in a press release Thursday the cases are in the same family, located in West Yellowstone, and are "believed to be tied to out-of-state travel."
There are 22 active cases statewide. An additional case in Lake County reported Thursday was for an out-of-state resident who will will return to their home state Friday, the county said.
