State adds 2 COVID-19 cases

As Montana moves into a new phase of its coronavirus response, so is our coverage of the data about the virus' spread in Montana.

We will continue to provide numbers about the new cases the state adds each day, as well as recoveries, tests run at the state public health laboratory and other figures in the graphic format you see here. We'll update it daily by about 10 a.m., which is when the state posts data to its public-facing website to provide information about COVID-19.

The state's hope, like all of ours, is that the number of new cases remains on a flat curve as we transition to this "new normal" we're all living in. And if that's the case, the addition of a handful of cases each day becomes part of that new landscape. That also means it becomes less of a "breaking news" item.

We recognize that people closely watch case counts and recoveries, as each of those numbers represents a Montanan in our state, a friend or neighbor. That's why we'll keep updating these charts, so we all can track what's happening closely.

We'll also continue our coverage of the ways Montanans have adapted to the virus and challenges we face, as well as trend stories explaining what case growth looks like and how things are going as we navigate Phase 1 in a gradual reopening of the state.