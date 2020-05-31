State adds 10 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

From Saturday to Sunday the state added 10 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those cases, eight are in Yellowstone County, where there are now 11 active cases.

The other two cases announced Sunday are a Big Horn County man in his 60s and a Ravalli County man in his 50s.

Of the new Yellowstone County cases reported by the state Sunday morning, six are women in their 30s, one is a female less than 10 years old, and the other is a man in his 30s.

It's possible most of these cases were referenced Saturday afternoon in a press release issued by Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder about eight new COVID-19 cases at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

A female inmate at YCDF tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. On Friday, testing of inmates and staff was done.

Linder announced Saturday afternoon that seven inmates and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 34 inmates and 41 staff were tested Friday after it was announced earlier in the week that a female inmate had tested positive. The Friday testing determined that seven inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.