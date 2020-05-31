State adds 10 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

From Saturday to Sunday the state added 10 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those cases, eight are in Yellowstone County, where there are now 11 active cases.
The other two cases announced Sunday are a Big Horn County man in his 60s and a Ravalli County man in his 50s.
Of the new Yellowstone County cases reported by the state Sunday morning, six are women in their 30s, one is a female less than 10 years old, and the other is a man in his 30s.
It's possible most of these cases were referenced Saturday afternoon in a press release issued by Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder about eight new COVID-19 cases at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
A female inmate at YCDF tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. On Friday, testing of inmates and staff was done.
Linder announced Saturday afternoon that seven inmates and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 34 inmates and 41 staff were tested Friday after it was announced earlier in the week that a female inmate had tested positive. The Friday testing determined that seven inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Those results were not reflected in the state's case number update issued earlier Saturday.
Montana has had 515 cases, 456 recoveries, 67 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. There are currently 42 active cases in the state. Last Sunday there were 22 active known cases in Montana.
