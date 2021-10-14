Starz on Stage launches 10th anniversary season with music and laughter

It was 10 years ago, when Joy Novota first heard Philip Fortenberry and Rebecca Spencer perform and it brought her to tears.
“I was mesmerized,” she recalled. “The pianist actually made me cry. It was so beautiful. There was something about the soul coming through the music -- it just absolutely riveted me.”
“I was thinking, Helena people just have to see this man play. They just have to.”
She decided on the spot, “Helena people just have to see them.”
When she heard they were coming through Montana, she went backstage and hired them.
She admits it was a crazy idea.
She didn’t have an organization.
She didn’t even have a venue.
But she did have the know-how.
For two decades she had done the programming for Live! at the Civic, a popular concert and entertainment series.
And Joy and her husband, Gary, had also organized six Sleeping Giant Swing’n Jazz Jubilees.
So, they sailed forth as Starz on Stage co-producers.
Joy admits she was terrified opening night in November 2011, when their first show -- a tribute to the Blues Brothers -- opened.
“I was a nervous wreck because I thought, what if nobody shows up?”
Ten minutes before show time, she finally left the lobby of the Gateway Center, their venue at that time, and wandered back to the performance area.
“I gasped when I walked in. It was full of people.
“By intermission, people were standing against the walls all around the room. We had oversold. We were overjoyed. That was a really, really special thing.”
For Novota, it’s all about live performance, but she likes to spice it up with a bit of Vegas pizzazz in a friendly cabaret setting, where friends can share stage-side tables, sip their drinks and enjoy an evening of entertainment.
After a COVID hiatus, Starz on Stage is reviving with laughter and music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Helena Civic Center.
First up this season is the homegrown Montana talent -- The Singing Sons of Beaches.
The comedy duo of Steve Riddle, formerly of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, and Nick Terhaar, has been dubbed the Don Ho of Flathead Lake.
They’re planning to bring to Helena the laid-back vibe of their “bonfire folk” music that launched them years ago at beach parties on Flathead Lake.
Somewhere along the way, they morphed into a singing comedy group, known for their all-original, made-in-Montana, all-about-Montana songs.
“All our humor is in our songs,” said Riddle.
”We have songs about the pandemic. We have songs that deal with COVID-19. We have songs about Gianforte. We have songs about Montana politics. We have songs about taxes.
“We work like crazy writing material about what’s going on in the world today.”
“They are very, very funny,” said Novota. “You laugh through the entire performance. We all need laughter. We need to be free of worries and concerns... It’s fall-down fun.”
One show Novota is particularly thrilled to be bringing in this season is The Masters of Soul.
The East Coast group of six singers and their four-piece band celebrate the music of such legendary Motown performers as The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes and Gladys Knight and the Pips.
They get rave reviews from other venues and will perform here Wednesday, Nov. 3. “That’s going to be a really big show for us.”
Another show Novota is particularly excited to bring to Helena is the Divas3, who open the 2022 part of the season with a special Valentine show (including an optional dinner) on Feb. 14.
The glamorous, Vegas-based trio sing the music of four decades of women, celebrating the biggest hits by some of the greatest divas in music history -- Aretha, Cher, Carole King, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and more.
“They’re really, really top-notch and fun. They’re beautiful and wonderful singers.”
A unique add-on for the 10th anniversary season is a specialty show on Monday, Feb. 28, when Starz on Stage spotlights regional and local musicians in “It’s a Helena Night.”
Several local celebrity musicians will perform music of the Beatles, rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll and music of the Big Bands.
A James Taylor tribute, performed by Steve Leslie, a Grammy-award-winning songwriter, takes the stage Tuesday, March 15.
The finale of Season 10 on April 3, 2022, features the duo who lit the spark to start Starz on Stage -- Rebecca Spencer and Philip Fortenberry.
Hailing from Hollywood and Las Vegas, the pair will present a wide range of music from Broadway to pop and more. (Time TBA.)
In the past decade, Starz on Stage has delivered a wide range of productions from the ‘50’s rock ‘n’ roll: to country: to opera singers who brought comic command of the stage; to Broadway singers: the Abbacadabra (ABBA tribute show); rhythm and blues, Irish and Celtic groups; magicians and a one-woman musical comedy, said Novota.
The past 20 months dealing with the pandemic have been agonizing, she said.
They planned to go ahead with the Starz on Stage season three different times, only to cancel it, as COVID numbers climbed and national tours were canceled.
She credits much of the show’s decade of success to the loyal patrons and a group of volunteers who set up the tables, do the decorations, work the tables, sell tickets at the door and then take everything down at the end of the show.
“We’ve had a marvelous run with some incredible talent.”
“When we started, we thought we’d give it three years.”
And then they extended it to five.
“We just kept doing it. It’s been quite a ride!”
Video clips of each show can be seen on the website, and ticket order forms can be printed from the website - www.starzonstage.net.
Series tickets are $154 for all six productions. Single ticket prices vary and are on an available-only basis.
Connect on Facebook at StarzOnStageHelenaCabaret or check-out helenaevents.com.
Starz on Stage shows are presented at 7:30 p.m. (except for the April 3 program) in the Helena Civic Center ballroom. Algeria Shrine provides a no-host bar.