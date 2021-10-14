Starz on Stage launches 10th anniversary season with music and laughter

Somewhere along the way, they morphed into a singing comedy group, known for their all-original, made-in-Montana, all-about-Montana songs.

“All our humor is in our songs,” said Riddle.

”We have songs about the pandemic. We have songs that deal with COVID-19. We have songs about Gianforte. We have songs about Montana politics. We have songs about taxes.

“We work like crazy writing material about what’s going on in the world today.”

“They are very, very funny,” said Novota. “You laugh through the entire performance. We all need laughter. We need to be free of worries and concerns... It’s fall-down fun.”

One show Novota is particularly thrilled to be bringing in this season is The Masters of Soul.

The East Coast group of six singers and their four-piece band celebrate the music of such legendary Motown performers as The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes and Gladys Knight and the Pips.

They get rave reviews from other venues and will perform here Wednesday, Nov. 3. “That’s going to be a really big show for us.”