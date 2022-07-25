STARBASE in Helena pilots new Summer Academy

Helena’s STARBASE offered a new Summer Academy camp this summer for students in the Helena area who didn’t get to attend its programs during the academic year.

Each year, STARBASE has a week-long program for all of Helena’s fifth grade students, bringing them all to Fort Harrison. The program, which is nationally funded by the Department of Defense, focuses on science, engineering, technology and math.

“STEM is important for innovation for the military, for the country, the economy, jobs, being on the cutting edge of coming up on what’s new in terms of employment opportunities for kids,” said Mike Vannatta, the director of STARBASE for Montana. “The U.S.A. has kind of fallen behind the curve when it comes to students who are prepared to enter STEM fields in college and stay in STEM fields and go on to do STEM.”

So, the answer for the Department of Defense was STARBASE, with an aim to expose young kids and get them excited about STEM.

Typically, it targets its efforts toward title schools – that is, those where more than 40% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. In other places where STARBASE is located, the demand is so great that schools are turned away at times.

But Helena’s branch has continued expanding its programming to meet the needs of every school in the community, not just those that are title schools. The new Summer Academy is another way to do just that.

“We thought, ‘Well, how can we meet the demand?’” Vannatta said. “And our solution was to start doing this Summer Academy. This year, East Helena came so they weren’t eligible for the summer camp, but the Montana City kids, Clancy kids, Helena Christian School – those kids had a chance to come.”

STARBASE typically offers week-long summer camps for students, which differ from the curriculum it teaches in the classroom, Kaylee Nathe, the deputy director, said. For fifth graders who visit STARBASE during the school year, there’s a curriculum with certain standards instructors must touch on. But during the summer, there’s more space to test out new lessons and have fun with students.

Nathe said the Summer Academy has been a combination of both approaches.

For Vannatta, the best part of bringing students to STARBASE and giving them hands-on chances to participate in STEM activities is seeing the kids who don’t usually excel at academics build their confidence.

“We celebrate failure. Scientists fail,” Vannatta said. “If you fail, it’s just part of the process. It’s OK. It’s part of learning.”

He said they had a student a few years back who really struggled with reading. But, at STARBASE, he excelled for the whole week. One of the last activities for the students was an escape box that students had to solve. An escape box challenges students to solve puzzles and equations as they work through some type of adventure. The student, Vannatta said, did it perfectly and his classmates cheered him on – something that student had never experienced before.

It’s those experiences STARBASE offers, Vannatta said, and that make a difference for students.

“STARBASE can ignite the passion for students that don’t normally experience that,” Vannatta said.

Throughout June, STARBASE offered other week-long camps – one for students who are dependents of military members, and another where it partnered with Helena Indian Alliance.

It’s been expanding and doing a lot of outreach this year too, Nathe said. That outreach has paid off this summer, with such success in getting out students that STARBASE had to bring in two fifth grade teachers from Helena Public Schools to help with teaching duties – Kim Ziska, from Rossiter, and Elyse Ramirez from Smith.

This year, STARBASE also started STARBASE 2.0, expanding into C.R. Anderson and Helena Middle School. And, Vannatta said, he’s been working to get a third STARBASE in Montana, which would be located in Malta.

Nathe, who grew up on the Hi-Line, said this would be a game-changer for students in that area.

As for the rest of the summer, Vannatta said, STARBASE is hosting day camps throughout the month of July. It’s also partnered with Helena Public Schools’ Camp Ascension, and will offer an opportunity for third, fourth and fifth graders to visit and engage with hands-on STEM activities.