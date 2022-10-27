Star strong, script light: Feuding exes, George and Julia

Ticket to Paradise

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: C

“Ticket to Paradise” is an old-fashioned movie of the type MGM and RKO loved to release in the golden age of movies, the decades surrounding WWII.

Katherine Hepburn, Clark Gable, Elizabeth Taylor. Sparkling names above the marquee. Most worked for one studio, doing what they were told, but sometimes dared to speak truth to power.

Although the studio era has long passed, we still have a few bona fide stars, whose Midas touch is usually box office gold.

One poll anointed Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as modern movie stars – I’d add Meryl Streep.

Universal Studios would obviously add George Clooney and Julia Roberts – betting $60 million that moviegoers will flock to cinemas to see “Ticket to Paradise.”

Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, also have appeal to older moviegoers who enjoyed live movies 20 years ago. Maybe they’ll come back?

Hard to imagine two more likable Hollywood types than George and Julia. I feel close to George, simply because people keeping thinking I’m his doppelganger.

Casting them together seemed like a sure bet. Not Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, exactly, or Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, but a safe pairing of stars nobody hates – and loads of people love.

Might have been nice to give them a script worthy of their time, however.

“Ticket to Paradise” starts with an unbearable hour of trash-talking exes that fell somewhere between annoying and excruciating.

Only in the last 30 minutes do we get enough sweetness to put the romance back in romantic comedy.

Too little, too late.

The telegraphed ending is obvious before the title appears. Two exes receive notice from their bright attorney-bound daughter she’s fallen in love with a handsome boy from Bali. Daughter is getting married and wants her parents to celebrate with her.

Both hop a plane to stop their daughter’s swoon, forcing the hostile exes to spend time together. Every single sentence is a middle school insult fest.

Didn’t hear “your mother wears cowboy boots,” but I was waiting.

They share a desire to quelch the union, but share nothing else. They were married for five “miserable” years, and now, two decades later, they are still miserable.

The script finds “clever” ways to get them together – adjacent plane seats, nearby hotel rooms and, of course, the wedding.

Silly fluffy stuff.

The movie culminates in a genuinely moving scene at the wedding. The groom, painfully aware of the attempts to sabotage the marriage, stops during the ceremony to say that he cannot marry into a family that will not embrace his family.

Hearing that, both parents realize that this young man is both strong, and deeply in love – and willing to sacrifice his marriage to honor his family.

Touched by that epiphany, I embraced the sweet ending.

Still, I left disappointed in the underuse – even exploitation – of two fine actors who could have taken us to deeper places.