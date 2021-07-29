Stage 2 fire restrictions to take effect in Jefferson County

Stage 2 fire restrictions will take effect in Jefferson County at 12:01 a.m. Saturday on lands outside city boundaries.

A resolution approved by the Jefferson County Commission bans all campfires, the operation of motor vehicles off designated roads and trails, and the discharge of firearms unless they are being used for legally licenses hunting activities.

The restrictions also prohibit the following activities between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine.

Outdoor welding/use of torches.

The use of any explosive.

A-one hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities listed above.

Cooking devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels which can be turned on and off, or persons using a barbecue that utilizes charcoal briquettes so long as such use is confined to residential use, are exempt from these restrictions. Visit www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/ for more information.

