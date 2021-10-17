Stage 1 fire rules now in effect in Rocky Mountain, Lincoln ranger districts

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District and the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Lincoln Ranger District returned to Stage 1 fire restrictions Sunday following two new human-caused fires, forest officials said.
Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. The following are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or as designated in the specific closure order.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz said the district is working to contain the Crown Mountain Fire and Saturday's two new human-caused starts were the sixth human-caused local fires in the last month.
"It is disappointing to have to return to Stage 1 fire restrictions in October, and this is not something we take lightly,” he said in a news release.
Both of these new fires are southwest of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front. The Elk Creek Fire, initially at 1 acre around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, is within the Sawmill drainage near the forest boundary. A Type 1 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter and a hotshot crew with assistance from the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department helped contain it at 1.5 acres by lining it with water hose lay.
At 2:38 p.m. Saturday, the Falls Creek Fire was reported in the West Fork Falls Creek just south of the Dearborn corridor. Air attack sized the fire up at 10 acres and as of Saturday evening, a Type 1 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter, 2 large airtankers and a hotshot crew were working to contain it. The fire is estimated to be about 4 miles from structures.
A red flag warning will be in effect as of Sunday afternoon. Be mindful of dry conditions and activities that have fire risk. People should avoid the Dearborn corridor, if possible.
Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/hlcnf/alerts-notices for the latest information on closures and alerts on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Visit: www.mtfireinfo.org for the latest info on active fire restrictions.