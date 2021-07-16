Stage 1 fire restrictions to start in Bob Marshall Wilderness

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex within the Lincoln and Rocky Mountain ranger districts, starting Saturday.

This order will also implement fire restrictions on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District outside of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Much of the Forest is already in Stage 1 restrictions as of July 9.

Under Stage 1 restrictions:

• Campfires and charcoal fires are allowed only at developed recreation sites where Forest Service metal fire rings are provided. Fires within rock fire rings are not authorized.

• Camping stoves fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used anywhere on national forest system lands.

• The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a one-quarter inch spark arrester type screen is permitted.

• Smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.