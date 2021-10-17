Stage 1 fire restrictions now in effect in Rocky Mountain, Lincoln ranger districts

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District and the Scapegoat Wilderness in the Lincoln Ranger District returned to Stage 1 fire restrictions Sunday following two new human-caused fires, Forest Service officials said.

Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. The following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or as designated in the specific closure order.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz said the district is working to contain the Crown Mountain fire, and Saturday's two new human-caused starts were the fifth and sixth human-caused local fires in the last month.

"It is disappointing to have to return to Stage 1 fire restrictions in October, and this is not something we take lightly,” he said in a news release.