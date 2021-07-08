Stage 1 fire restrictions begin Saturday in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Commissioners, in coordination with federal and state partners, have approved Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county to begin Saturday, the sheriff said Thursday.

The resolution, approved due to extreme fire danger, prohibits all campfires except those within established fire rings under 3 feet in size. Additionally, smoking (unless within a vehicle or structure) is prohibited unless in an area clear of flammable materials, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.