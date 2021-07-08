Stage 1 fire restrictions begin Saturday in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Commissioners, in coordination with federal and state partners, have approved Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county to begin Saturday, the sheriff said Thursday.
The resolution, approved due to extreme fire danger, prohibits all campfires except those within established fire rings under 3 feet in size. Additionally, smoking (unless within a vehicle or structure) is prohibited unless in an area clear of flammable materials, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.
The resolution will remain in place until conditions improve, officials said.
On July 1, Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency. Montana had unusually high fire activity in June.