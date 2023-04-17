St. Peter’s Health Urgent Care - North at 3330 Ptarmigan Lane, is closed until further notice due to a “small, after-hours equipment fire" on Monday, according to St. Peter’s website.

"The fire activated alarms and sprinklers and was quickly extinguished by the Helena Fire Department," a spokeswoman said. "A St. Peter’s Health representative has identified the source as a label printer that overheated due to a lithium battery. The hospital has put in place protocols to help prevent any similar equipment-related issues in the future."

St. Peter's stated that no employees or patients were harmed during the incident. St. Peter’s is asking people to use St. Peter’s Urgent Care - Regional Medical Center at 2475 Broadway St. for walk-in needs. Updates on reopening Urgent Care North will be made on sphealth.org.

At the same address as the urgent care, the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group - North Clinic remains open for any other needs and appointments, and the building is accessible from the main entrance, said St. Peter's.

St. Peter's Health Medical Group North offers the full spectrum of family health care including family medicine, internal medicine, women's health and pediatrics. On–site X–ray and laboratory services are available, together with an urgent care clinic, St. Peter's website states.

St. Peter's thanked the Helena Fire Department for their quick response.

This story will be updated.