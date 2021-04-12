St. Peter's to affiliate with Huntsman for cancer care

St. Peter's Health officials announced Monday the hospital will affiliate with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in order to bring a “higher level of cancer care to the Helena community,” saying this will give patients undergoing cancer and hematology care access to more options for treatment and provide top cancer experts.
St. Peter’s CEO Wade Johnson said affiliating with other health systems to expand the care available is a strategic move to maintain independence and local decision-making and better meet the needs of the community.
"This is a huge step forward for the hospital," he said in a telephone interview, calling Huntsman "a world-class hospital."
"I think it should be a message to the community that our cancer treatment program is going to be better than ever and we are putting a lot of resources into building it for the future," he said. "The community can be comfortable knowing we are collaborating with a world-class organization to bring world-class cancer care to Helena."
St. Peter's officials said they are finalizing the contract. They said the transition will be taking place over the next few months and they will be sharing updates with the community as they become available.
Johnson said in a news release that small, rural health systems like St. Peter’s face challenges in today’s health care environment and don’t have the resources or patient volumes to offer as many specialty and sub-specialty services locally as might be desired.
"Partnering with reputable, like-minded health systems around specific specialties brings a higher level of care to our community without the need to become part of a larger health system,” he said.
HCI is the only National Cancer Institute Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West. It is ranked among the best cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report and receives patient satisfaction ratings in the top 1% nationwide, St. Peter’s noted.
Johnson said through the affiliation, patients can receive more advanced treatments locally and have fewer expenses or delays because of the need to travel to a major city. He said with the addition of St. Peter’s, Huntsman now has six affiliate cancer centers across the Mountain West region. All affiliates are independent, not-for-profit health systems.
"We are honored to work with St. Peter's Health in service of cancer patients in Montana," Don Milligan, executive director of the HCI Hospital in Salt Lake City, said in the news release.
Johnson noted St. Peter's already has an affiliation with University of Utah Health in which it has programs and is providing care in Helena.
The hospital offers answers to questions about the relationship with Huntsman at www.sphealth.org/specialties-treatments/cancer-care/huntsman-cancer-institute-affiliate.
Johnson said in an earlier interview that St. Peter’s reached out to Huntsman in December, to learn more about resources they could offer to St. Peter’s and expand care for cancer patients. He said many of St. Peter’s staff and providers have participated in the discussions and will visit the institute and some of their affiliates.
Kari Koehler, inpatient senior nursing director, started the St. Peter's Health Breast Cancer Nurse Navigation Program in 2009. She has since overseen the Cancer Treatment Center and sees benefit in the affiliation, the news release states.
She said nurses, physicians and clinical staff will have direct access to education opportunities provided by HCI, and they can present patient care plans in expert forums for evaluation and recommendation on best treatment options.
"St. Peter’s physicians will still have the autonomy to make referrals to other hospitals or health systems if they deem that most appropriate, but having this built-in partnership always available will really enhance their ability to provide top-notch cancer care,” she said.
The news comes as St. Peter’s is embroiled in a legal battle with its former oncologist, Dr. Tom Weiner.
St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Weiner is said to be “widely respected by his patients, colleagues, nurses, and support staff for ethical, dedicated and superb patient care.” His suit against St. Peter's said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians.
St. Peter's is a 99-bed acute care hospital that includes physician clinics, a cancer treatment center, 24-bed behavioral health unit, urgent care clinics, home health and hospice care, dialysis center and ambulance services.
