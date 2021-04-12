St. Peter's to affiliate with Huntsman for cancer care

Weiner is said to be “widely respected by his patients, colleagues, nurses, and support staff for ethical, dedicated and superb patient care.” His suit against St. Peter's said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians.

St. Peter's is a 99-bed acute care hospital that includes physician clinics, a cancer treatment center, 24-bed behavioral health unit, urgent care clinics, home health and hospice care, dialysis center and ambulance services.